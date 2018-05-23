Hendriks (groin, hip) threw his third bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to face hitters again in extended spring training Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks is inching closer to game action, and Friday's session will mark his second overall against hitters. The veteran reliever has been on the disabled list since April 14, but he appears to finally be in the latter stages of his recovery process.

