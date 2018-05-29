Hendriks (groin, hip) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hendriks is ready to advance to the final stage of his nearly seven-week rehab program following his April groin strain and subsequent cyst removal from his hip. Barring any setbacks, he'll likely rejoin the Athletics' bullpen during the first two weeks of June.

