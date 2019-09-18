Hendriks picked up the save against Kansas City on Tuesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out two batters.

Hendriks suffered a rare rough outing against the Royals on Monday, but he rebounded to make quick work of Kansas City on Tuesday, needing only nine pitches to retire the side in order. Hendriks induced six swinging strikes -- and hurled eight strikes altogether -- among those nine pitches, demonstrating just how dominating his repertoire can be when he is on his game. The 30-year-old has converted 23 of 29 save chances this season while posting a 1.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 118:21 K:BB over 81.1 innings.