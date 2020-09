Hendriks earned the save in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros by allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning.

The veteran right-hander surrendered a one-out single to Aledmys Diaz but otherwise made quick work of Houston, delivering 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes. Hendriks has converted 11 of 12 saves chances with a 1.47 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season.