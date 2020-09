Hendriks allowed one hit and had two strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Colorado.

The right-hander entered with one out in the eighth inning and the bases empty, and he secured the five-out save with minimal fanfare. Hendriks has a 1.23 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB over 22 innings while converting 13 of 14 save opportunities.