Hendriks picked up the save Thursday after tossing a perfect inning against the Astros.

With the A's leading 7-6 in the ninth, Hendriks needed just 13 pitches to retire the side and earn his 14th save of the season. It may sound easy enough, but the right-hander came into a home run derby of a game that included 10 long balls. Even though his leadoff batter was Carlos Correa who had already hit two home runs, Hendriks became Houston's final problem of the night as the A's earned their 9,000th franchise victory. Hendriks has been mostly solid in his ninth-inning duties for Oakland, posting a sparkling 1.54 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 88:19 K:BB with 14 saves on the season.

