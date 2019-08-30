Hendriks allowed one earned run on three hits but struck out five across 1.2 innings to earn the save Thursday against the Royals.

Hendricks entered the game in the eighth inning with a two-run lead and a runner on third. He surrendered an infield single to the first batter he faced, but struck out the next two hitters to avoid more damage. In the ninth inning, he allowed two more hits to cut the lead to one, but whiffed hitters to account for all three of his outs. Hendriks now has 17 saves on the season and this performance ended a stretch of 10 consecutive scoreless appearances. His overall line looks stellar, as he's maintained a 1.53 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 100 strikeouts across 70.2 innings.