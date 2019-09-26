Hendriks struck out two through a hitless and scoreless ninth inning to record his 24th save in a 3-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

After the Athletics grabbed the lead in the top of the ninth, Hendriks quickly retired the Angels to nail down his 24th save. With the two strikeouts, The 30-year-old has a 4-3 record with a 1.62 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 83.1 innings.