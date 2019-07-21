Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Records eighth save
Hendriks allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Twins.
Hendriks induced a double play with the bases loaded to maintain a one-run lead for the Athletics. As a result, he earned his eighth save of the season while also turning in his 19th consecutive scoreless outing. Hendriks appears to have a clear grip on the closer role with Blake Treinen still not looking sharp on the hill.
