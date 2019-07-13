Hendriks recorded a strikeout to close out Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox, earning his sixth save of the year.

Reliever Joakim Soria was unable to work out of a ninth-inning mess, but Hendriks entered the contest and whiffed Yoan Moncada to secure the save. The 30-year-old is up to 64 strikeouts in 51 innings this season. His continued success is likely to keep him in the closer role while Blake Treinen is forced into set-up duties for the time being.