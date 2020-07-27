Hendriks was perfect over 1.1 innings with a strikeout to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Angels.
Hendriks blew a save Friday versus the Angels, but his second outing of the year went much smoother. The 31-year-old closer had a career year with 25 saves and a 1.80 ERA in 75 outings in 2019. He's likely to have a long leash this year as a fairly secure closer.
