Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Hendriks struck out two in the appearance. He hasn't allowed a run over his last 15.2 innings, striking out 27 in that span, which dates back to June 6. Hendriks has the faith of manager Bob Melvin even with Blake Treinen's recent return from the IL. With a 1.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 49.2 innings this year, Hendriks has elevated his game to a level never seen before in his nine-year career.