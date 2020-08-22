Hendriks locked down the save against the Angels on Friday after allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

With a two-run lead in the ninth, Hendriks worked around a leadoff single to Anthony Rendon to finish off the win for the A's. The 31-year-old now leads the majors with nine saves on the season to go with a sparkling 1.26 ERA and 0.77 WHIP across 14 appearances.