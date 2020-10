Hendriks came into the game in the seventh inning and recorded three scoreless innings of work while allowing only one hit and striking out four in Wednesday's win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Hendriks earned the win and threw 26 of his 33 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old recorded 14 saves during the regular season all while recording a 1.78 ERA and 0.67 WHIP. His impressive performance could not have come at a better time for an Oakland team on the verge of elimination.