Hendriks, who filled in as the closer while Blake Treinen (shoulder) was on the injured list, is expected to progressively revert to his previous role as a result of the latter's activation Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander secured American League Reliever of the Month honors for his work in June, during which he secured two saves and six holds while also picking up his third victory. Hendriks also notched his third save Tuesday against the Cardinals, but that could well be his last opportunity for some time. Manager Bob Melvin stated prior to Wednesday's game that he planned to use Treinen in a low-leverage scenario in his first appearance back and then return him to his usual closing role moving forward, although that plan was quickly discarded when the Twins pushed the Athletics to extra innings. Hendriks worked a pair of scoreless frames Wednesday and recorded two strikeouts to preserve a 3-3 tie, while Treinen ultimately came on in the 12th inning and allowed the go-ahead RBI single that would prove to be the difference in the contest. Despite the stumble, Melvin is likely to adhere to his original statement for the foreseeable future, leaving Hendriks to primarily serve as a setup option.