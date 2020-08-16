Hendriks picked up the save against the Giants on Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and allowing one walk.

Hendriks threw eight of his 12 pitches for strikes, though all four of his balls went to one batter -- Alex Dickerson -- for the closer's third walk of the campaign. Hendriks had little trouble aside from the base on balls, needing only six pitches to retire the other three batters he faced. The right-hander is tied for the MLB lead with seven saves on the campaign and has posted a stellar 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 11 appearances this season.