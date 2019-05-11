Hendriks will work as an opener in Saturday's game against the Indians.

Aaron Brooks was set to start Saturday and will still likely be counted on to eat the most innings for the A's, but Hendriks will be on the mound when the game gets underway. Hendriks owns a 1.77 ERA and 22:9 K:BB in 20.1 innings over 16 appearances out of the bullpen this season.