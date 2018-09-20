Hendriks will serve as Oakland's opener Friday against Minnesota, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

This will mark the right-hander's seventh "start" this month, as the Athletics are prepared to move forward with another bullpen day during the series opener. Aside from his first time being utilized as an opener against Seattle on Sept. 1, Hendriks has only pitched one inning during each of his last five starts.

