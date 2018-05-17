Hendriks (groin, hip) is set to throw batting practice Thursday according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran reliever has been sidelined since April 14, and he's undergone a cyst removal from his hip during his time on the disabled list in addition to the groin strain that landed him there. Hendriks will presumably progress to minor-league rehab outings if all goes well Thursday, although another session against live hitters could also be warranted.