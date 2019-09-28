Hendriks (4-4) allowed two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning while blowing the save and taking the loss Friday against Seattle. He struck out one batter.

This wasn't the Hendriks we've grown accustomed to seeing; after retiring the first batter he faced, Hendriks uncorked a couple wild pitches and gave up three base knocks to lose the game. It was his second blown save in six appearances and seventh of the season, but he's been outstanding outside of those few hiccups. He sits with the second-lowest FIP among all qualified relievers this season (1.79), behind only Kirby Yates.