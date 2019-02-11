Hendriks said Sunday that he lost around 20 pounds during the offseason and feels good heading into spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks relayed that he followed a ketogenic diet over the winter, perhaps with the hope of improving his conditioning in anticipation of more usage this season. The lefty covered only 49.1 innings in 48 appearances between the Athletics and Triple-A Nashville in 2018 but looks primed for added responsibilities after emerging as one of manager Bob Melvin's preferred opening pitchers in games. When used in those scenarios in the second half of last season, Hendriks typically worked an inning or less before Melvin turned the game over to the bullpen once a lefty hitter stepped in for the opposition.