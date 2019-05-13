Hendriks, who fired two clean innings during which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Indians on Sunday, now sports a 1.54 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 23.1 innings on the season.

The veteran reliever was also effective as an opener in Saturday's win, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless first inning. Hendriks has rattled off six straight scoreless appearances, and he's slightly bumped up his fastball's average velocity over last season (94.7 mph, compared to 94.3 mph) while posting a career-high strand rate (88.0 percent). While his first month-plus has been highly encouraging, Hendriks' career body of work -- he's only posted a sub-4.00 ERA twice -- lends credence to the notion a regression to some degree could be looming.