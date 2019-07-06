Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Still closing for now
Hendriks will remain the closer for the A's for the time being, even with Blake Treinen back from the IL, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports. "At this point, Liam deserves to be there right now," manager Bob Melvin said.
This runs counter to the A's initial assertion, but it's not a surprise following Hendriks' continued strong work and Treinen's rough outing after returning from the IL.
