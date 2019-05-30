Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Struggles as opener
Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in one inning during a no-decision as an opener against the Angels on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old's second chance to open this season didn't go so well, as he snapped his 14.2 scoreless innings streak. It was also the first time since April 16 that Hendriks yielded two walks in an outing. Despite the poor appearance, Hendriks is still 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 innings this season.
