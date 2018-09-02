Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Takes loss as opener
Hendriks (0-1) served as the opener in Saturday's "bullpen day" against the Mariners and allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He recorded one strikeout.
Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, Hendriks encountered rough sledding over his 30 pitches. The veteran reliever has found much more success at the minor-league level this season (2.84 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 43:4 K:BB) than with the Athletics, as he'd generated a 7.36 ERA over 11.2 innings before being designated for assignment back on June 25. Hendriks will likely be used in a variety of roles during September, but his body of work at the big-league level this season doesn't offer much reason to believe he'll carry fantasy utility.
