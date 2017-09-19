Hendriks (4-2) picked up the win in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Tigers, allowing two hits over 1.2 scoreless innings while recording a strikeout.

Hendriks got six key outs as part of a multi-reliever effort following emergency starter Raul Alcantara's early exit. The veteran righty now has five consecutive scoreless outings and hasn't walked a batter in his last 10 appearances.