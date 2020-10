Hendriks gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 1.2 innings Wednesday against the White Sox.

Manager Bob Melvin wanted Hendriks to get the final six outs of this pivotal Game 2, but he wasn't up to the task. He came in with a 5-1 lead and threw a season-high 49 pitches before Jake Diekman came on to get the final out. Thursday's Game 3 is a deciding game, but even so, Hendriks is probably unavailable after Wednesday's usage.