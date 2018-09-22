Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Throws one inning in start
Hendriks threw one inning in his start on Friday, working around a hit and a walk to work a scoreless opening frame in an eventual 7-6 extra inning victory for the Athletics.
It was the seventh time in September that Oakland opted to let Hendriks start off a bullpen day and he did his job in this one despite allowing two baserunners and needing 28 pitches to make it through the opening frame. His overall numbers on the season aren't impressive (5.03 ERA, 1.63 WHIP) but he hasn't allowed a run in any of those seven starting appearances, so he's doing well with that role. There just isn't much fantasy value to be found in it.
