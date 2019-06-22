Athletics' Liam Hendriks: To fill temporary closer role
Hendriks is expected to fill the Athletics' closer role while Blake Treinen is sidelined with a strained rotator cuff, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hendriks picked up his first save of the season Saturday against the Rays, striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning. The 30-year-old's career 4.42 ERA over nine seasons is hardly closer material, but he's been excellent this season, posting a 1.49 ERA and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate. It's not clear how long Treinen will be sidelined.
