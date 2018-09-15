Hendriks will serve as Saturday's opener against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hendriks tossed a scoreless frame while allowing a hit Wednesday as Oakland's opener, so he'll take on the starting duties yet again. He'll be expected to throw between 1-to-2 innings before handing the ball to a long reliever. The 29-year-old has accrued a 5.94 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 16.2 innings this season.