Athletics' Liam Hendriks: To serve as opener Tuesday
Hendriks will begin Tuesday's game against the Yankees on the mound, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Hendriks is slated to get the nod as it'll likely be a bullpen day for the Athletics. He took the loss in his last outing as the opener, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings Saturday against the Mariners. Manager Doug Melvin also stated that Frankie Montas will also get some work at some point during Tuesday's game.
