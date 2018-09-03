Hendriks will begin Tuesday's game against the Yankees on the mound, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks is slated to get the nod as it'll likely be a bullpen day for the Athletics. He took the loss in his last outing as the opener, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings Saturday against the Mariners. Manager Doug Melvin also stated that Frankie Montas will also get some work at some point during Tuesday's game.