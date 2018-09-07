Athletics' Liam Hendriks: To start Friday's game
Hendriks will serve as the "opener" for Friday's game against Texas, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This marks the third "start" for Hendriks this month, as he previously opened Tuesday's game against the Yankees and Saturday's contest versus Seattle. He only pitched one inning during Tuesday's affair, so don't expect him to last much longer than that. Chris Bassitt will likely take over once Hendriks departs.
