Hendriks (0-1) pitched a single inning Friday night against the Rangers, allowing one walk and striking out one.

Hendriks served as the "opener" for the Athletics once again, as this was the third time he has drawn the start and made a brief appearance in the month of September. He's allowed two earned runs over 3.2 innings in the opener role, and he will have very limited fantasy value as long as he continues to serve in that capacity.