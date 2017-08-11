Hendriks allowed two unearned runs on two hits over an inning in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Orioles. He also recorded a strikeout.

Hendriks allowed a two-run double to Adam Jones, making it his fourth consecutive outing in which he's surrendered at least one run. The 28-year-old reliever has struggled with consistency throughout the season, as evidenced by his 5.55 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. While he offers plenty of strikeout upside (59:21 K:BB in 47 innings), it's often offset by his struggles in other categories.