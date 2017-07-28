Hendriks (3-2) gave up four earned runs on a hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 8-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He also recorded a strikeout.

The 28-year-old right-hander gave up four earned runs for the second time in July, allowing a game-winning grand slam to Steve Pearce in the 10th inning. Hendriks may have been auditioning for a late-inning spot following closer Santiago Casilla's own implosion Wednesday, and if so, he certainly didn't make a strong case for the job. Save for a couple of stretches, Hendriks has had trouble stringing together an extended streak of scoreless appearances this season, leading to a 5.79 ERA and 1.45 WHIP that are his worst figures in those respective categories since 2014.