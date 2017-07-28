Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Unravels in extras
Hendriks (3-2) gave up four earned runs on a hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 8-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He also recorded a strikeout.
The 28-year-old right-hander gave up four earned runs for the second time in July, allowing a game-winning grand slam to Steve Pearce in the 10th inning. Hendriks may have been auditioning for a late-inning spot following closer Santiago Casilla's own implosion Wednesday, and if so, he certainly didn't make a strong case for the job. Save for a couple of stretches, Hendriks has had trouble stringing together an extended streak of scoreless appearances this season, leading to a 5.79 ERA and 1.45 WHIP that are his worst figures in those respective categories since 2014.
More News
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches eighth hold Sunday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Eventful scoreless inning Monday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Logs seventh hold Friday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches third win Thursday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Solid multi-inning outing Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches second win of season Saturday•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...