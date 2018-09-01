Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Will serve as opener Saturday
Hendriks was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will serve as the opener against the Mariners on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Hendriks hasn't had much luck in the majors yet this season, allowing nine runs and 17 hits over 11 innings. The Athletics are hoping he can replicate the 2.84 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 43:4 K:BB the 29-year-old posted over 25.1 innings with the Sounds. Daniel Mengden will serve as the primary pitcher once Hendriks completes his opener duties.
