Hendriks will serve as the opener in Saturday's game against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Trevor Cahill was originally penciled in as the traditional starter, but will instead be the first arm out of the bullpen with Hendriks taking the first inning. The 29-year-old has a 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in seven appearances as the opener for the Athletics.

