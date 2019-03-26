Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Works as opener in exhibition
Hendriks was credited with his second spring victory in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday, allowing a hit, a walk and a wild pitch over an inning while recording a strikeout.
Hendriks led off a nine-pitcher parade for the Athletics during the latest installment of the Bay Bridge series between the teams. The veteran right-hander is projected for a key middle-relief role in 2019 after posting a 4.13 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 25 appearances (eight starts) last season.
