Hendriks (groin, hip) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks originally went on the disabled list on April 14 with a groin strain, but he then had a cyst removed from his hip 10 days later as well. The veteran reliever would probably like to press the reset button on his 2018 campaign, as in addition to his injuries, he's allowed a 9.00 ERA and 3.33 WHIP over three innings across six appearances.