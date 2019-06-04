Athletics' Logan Davidson: Lands with A's at 29 overall
The A's have selected Davidson with the 29th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Davidson is good at enough important things that he was seen as a first-round talent, but he isn't a particularly exciting fantasy prospect. His top real-life trait is that he should be able to stick at shortstop. He also has the potential to develop above-average power, and his current above-average speed has allowed him to steal 17 bases on 20 attempts as a junior at Clemson. However, he is already 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and may slow down a couple ticks by the time he reaches the majors. He also struggled mightily through two years in the Cape Cod League, so it is fair to wonder how much damage he can do with a wood bat. Additionally, he is hitting just .296 with 55 strikeouts in 58 games as a junior. That type of offensive production only translates to a first-round draft pick if the player in question projects to offer up-the-middle defensive value, which Davidson does.
