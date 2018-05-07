Shore (lat) has a 0.90 ERA and a 14:1 K:BB in 10 innings pitched since returning from the disabled list with High-A Stockton.

Shore has been out since last summer with a lat strain, but his performance indicates that he isn't hindered by the issue at all anymore. This will be the 23-year-old's second go-around of the High-A level, so there's a chance he could find his way up to Double-A if he continues this strong start.