Athletics' Logan Shore: Back from injury in dominant fashion
Shore (lat) has a 0.90 ERA and a 14:1 K:BB in 10 innings pitched since returning from the disabled list with High-A Stockton.
Shore has been out since last summer with a lat strain, but his performance indicates that he isn't hindered by the issue at all anymore. This will be the 23-year-old's second go-around of the High-A level, so there's a chance he could find his way up to Double-A if he continues this strong start.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...