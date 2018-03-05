Athletics' Logan Shore: Plays catch Sunday
Shore (trapezius) progressed to playing catch Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Shore has yet to appear in a Cactus League game this spring while dealing with the discomfort in his upper shoulders, but Sunday's development was a step in the right direction. The 23-year-old right-hander isn't a roster candidate and is likely to start the season at High-A Stockton, where he went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and impressive 74:16 K:BB across 72.2 innings in 2017.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...