Shore (trapezius) progressed to playing catch Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Shore has yet to appear in a Cactus League game this spring while dealing with the discomfort in his upper shoulders, but Sunday's development was a step in the right direction. The 23-year-old right-hander isn't a roster candidate and is likely to start the season at High-A Stockton, where he went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and impressive 74:16 K:BB across 72.2 innings in 2017.