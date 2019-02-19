Athletics' Logan Verrett: Latches on with A's
Verrett signed a minor-league contract with Oakland on Monday, Athletics Farm reports.
Verrett played in South Korea during the 2018 campaign, but he'll return to the United States and has been assigned to Double-A Midland to begin spring training. He appeared in four games for the Orioles during the 2017 season, allowing five runs on 11 hits and three walks while fanning nine across 10.2 frames. Verrett figures to serve as organizational depth for the Athletics.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
ACES: Looking for pitching sleepers
Last week, we introduced you to a new way of judging pitchers. Today, we're showing you how...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...