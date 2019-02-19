Verrett signed a minor-league contract with Oakland on Monday, Athletics Farm reports.

Verrett played in South Korea during the 2018 campaign, but he'll return to the United States and has been assigned to Double-A Midland to begin spring training. He appeared in four games for the Orioles during the 2017 season, allowing five runs on 11 hits and three walks while fanning nine across 10.2 frames. Verrett figures to serve as organizational depth for the Athletics.

