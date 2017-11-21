Athletics' Lou Trivino: Added to 40-man roster
Trivino was added to Oakland's 40-man roster and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
Trivino split time between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville last season. Over 48 games (68.1 innings) he combined to throw for a 3.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Since 2015, Trivino has been used exclusively out of the bullpen, but isn't one to be used in many high-leverage situations. Since becoming a reliever, he hasn't seen more than seven save opportunities in a season.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....