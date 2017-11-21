Athletics' Lou Trivino: Added to 40-man roster

Trivino was added to Oakland's 40-man roster and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

Trivino split time between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville last season. Over 48 games (68.1 innings) he combined to throw for a 3.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Since 2015, Trivino has been used exclusively out of the bullpen, but isn't one to be used in many high-leverage situations. Since becoming a reliever, he hasn't seen more than seven save opportunities in a season.