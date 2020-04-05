Athletics' Lou Trivino: Altering mechanics for 2020
Trivino has changed his diet and worked on remaining coiled in his pitching motion and staying behind the ball during spring training, Tom Moore of The Doylestown Intelligencer reports.
Trivino is hopeful the adjustments he's made to his body and delivery will help him recapture the form that made him one of baseball's top setup men during his rookie season in 2018, when he posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 82:31 K:BB, four saves and 23 holds in 74 innings. Though Trivino didn't lose any velocity from his upper-90s fastball in 2019, he believes poor dieting and a shortening of his arm path on his delivery contributed to his numbers soaring to 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. The Athletics will likely break him in as a middle reliever to begin the upcoming season, but if his spring adjustments pay dividends early on, he could quickly settle in as the eighth-inning man ahead of closer Liam Hendriks.
