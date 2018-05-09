Athletics' Lou Trivino: Another impressive outing Tuesday
Trivino fired 1.1 scoreless innings in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, allowing two hits while recording two strikeouts.
Trivino continues rolling along against big-league bats, with Tuesday's outing lowering his ERA to 0.75. The 26-year-old right-hander has posted scoreless efforts in eight of his nine appearances overall, and Tuesday's marked his fourth with multiple strikeouts. Given his performance thus far, it's likely Trivino continues to see an increase in high-leverage opportunities.
