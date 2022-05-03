The Athletics reinstated Trivino (illness) from COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Infielder Nick Allen was dispatched to Triple-A Las Vegas following Monday's loss to the Rays to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Trivino, who spent two weeks on the IL after testing positive for the virus. Trivino had been serving as Oakland's closer prior to being deactivated, but he may not immediately step back into the role after he was roughed up for five runs over one inning in his lone rehab appearance at Las Vegas over the weekend. Moreover, Dany Jimenez has performed well at the back end of the bullpen while Trivino was sidelined, converting all three of his save chances while striking out seven and allowing two unearned runs in six innings.
