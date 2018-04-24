Athletics' Lou Trivino: Back in big leagues
Trivino was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With Yusmeiro Petit landing on the bereavement list, Trivino will head to the majors to provide bullpen depth. The 26-year-old has two scoreless innings to his name in the big leagues, but his stay may be brief given that the maximum time that can be spent on the bereavement list is seven days.
More News
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...