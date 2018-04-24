Trivino was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Yusmeiro Petit landing on the bereavement list, Trivino will head to the majors to provide bullpen depth. The 26-year-old has two scoreless innings to his name in the big leagues, but his stay may be brief given that the maximum time that can be spent on the bereavement list is seven days.