Trivino picked up the save Saturday against the Royals. He allowed no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one over two innings.

Trivino earned a two-inning save Saturday, throwing 20 of 32 pitches for strikes. It was his third save of the season and his first since April 16. After entering this season as the primary closer for Oakland, Trivino has struggled to the tune of a 7.52 ERA, although the righty has lowered his ERA in each of his last three appearances. He looks like he'll re-emerge as a factor in the late innings after Oakland recently moved closer Dany Jimenez (shoulder) to the 15-day injured list.