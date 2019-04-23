Trivino has been unavailable to pitch the last two games because of a thumb injury and won't be available Tuesday either, John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Trivino unable to pitch Monday night, Joakim Soria instead pitched the eighth with a 4-1 lead. Trivino has been excellent so far this season, posting a 1.42 ERA and 0.55 WHIP over 12.2 innings, striking out 16 while walking just one batter.